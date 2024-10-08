Ellyse Perry creates history, becomes first Australian male or female cricketer to register massive milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

Iconic Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has added another feather to her cap. The six-time T20 World Cup winner has achieved what no other Australian cricketer, male or female, has ever achieved.

During the Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match, Perry became the first Aussie cricketer with a double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. Going into the clash against the White Ferns, Perry already had over 100 wickets in the format and needed only 27 runs to reach 2000 runs in the shortest format.

The all-rounder achieved the feat in the 14th over of the first innings when she drove Amelia Kerr for a four towards point. The 33-year-old got dismissed two balls later for 30 as she failed to pick up a googly by leg-spinner Kerr.

While Perry is the first Aussie to hit 2000 runs and scalp 100 wickets, she is the fourth women's cricketer with this rare double. Pakistan's Nida Dar, New Zealand's Sophie Devine and West Indies' Hayley Matthews are the other ones to this list. In men's cricket, only Shakib Al Hasan has this rare double.

Players with 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is (men's and women's cricket):

1 - Nida Dar: 2072 runs and 143 wickets

2 - Sophie Devine: 3334 runs and 117 wickets

3 - Hayley Matthews: 2357 runs and 100 wickets

4 - Ellyse Perry: 2003 runs and 126 wickets

5 - Shakib Al Hasan: 2551 runs and 149 wickets