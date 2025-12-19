ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in betting app case ED has attached the assets of ex-cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in the 'illegal' betting app case. Earlier, the agency had attached assets of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets of former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in an 'illegal' betting app-linked money laundering case estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.

Apart from these two cricketers, the probe agency has also attached the assets of Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED began an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by various State Police agencies against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.

ED investigation reveals 1xBet engaged in illegal online betting

The investigation has revealed that 1xBet and its surrogate brand 1xBat, 1xbat Sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India.

Meanwhile, the investigation launched by the probe agency has revealed that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates. These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated from illegal betting activities.

The investigation further revealed that 1xBet worked in India without authorization and it used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media.

The attached assets are worth about Rs 1 crore of Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh, Rs 1.26 crore of Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Uthappa, Rs 47 lakh of Hazra and Rs 2.02 crore of Rautela's mother, the sources said.

Dhawan, Raina's assets were attached earlier

Meanwhile, the probe agency had attached assets amounting to 11.14 crores of Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in October.

The ED has warned that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause serious economic damage and are widely used for money laundering and other unlawful activities. The public has been advised to stay away from such platforms and to report any suspicious transactions or advertisements to law enforcement agencies or the ED. Celebrities and social media influencers have been specifically cautioned that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms, including through surrogate promotions, is a punishable offence and can invite action under applicable laws.