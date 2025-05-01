ECB confirms 7 venues for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Lord's to host final England are set to host the Women's T20 World Cup next year and seven venues have been finalised for the mega event. The final of the tournament will be played at Lord's on July 5. A total of 12 teams will participate in the T20 World Cup this time around.

New Delhi:

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the ICC have confirmed the venues for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Lord's will host the final of the mega event on July 5 next year and the other six venues that will host the matches are - Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol County Ground.

The T20 World Cup has been expanded to 12 teams and will feature 33 matches in 24 days. Meanwhile, Lord's last staged the final of the Women's World Cup in 2017 when England defeated India. New Zealand are the defending champions, having won the previous edition comprising 10 teams in October 2024.

Eight teams have already qualified for the mega event and the remaining four teams will be decided through a qualifier next year. Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 already.

"The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events. The sell-out Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women's game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final.

"As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"It is of course extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord's. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's. This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans - young and old," ECB CEO Richard Gould said.