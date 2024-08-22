ECB, BCCI confirm India's tour of England in 2025; Headingley to host opening Test from June 20

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will be up against England in a five-match Test series in 2025 from June 20 to August 4

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, August 22 confirmed the schedule of a five-match Test series across the UK in 2025. Headingley in Leeds will host the series opener from June 20 to 24, followed by Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's, Old Trafford in Manchester and the final one at the Oval in London from July 31 to August 4. The series will mark the commencement of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle.

This will be the first away tour of England for India since 2022. India last played an overseas Test series against India in 2021-22 after the final Test in Manchester was rescheduled from 2021 to 2022 in Birmingham and the hosts won it to draw the series 2-2. India won the home leg of the Test assignment between the two nations 4-1 earlier this year.

"India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last Men’s Test series here was a nailbiter and I’m sure next year’s clash will be just as exciting," Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive said in the release.

It will be a blockbuster home season for the England men's team, which will kick off with a four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from May 22. The one-off Test will be followed by a white-ball series against the West Indies featuring three T20Is and as many ODIs.

After the five Test matches against India and a month-long window for the Hundred, the home season for England ends with a white-ball series against South Africa including three T20Is and as many ODIs.

As far as the women's team is concerned, England will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indie and five T20Is and three ODIs against India.