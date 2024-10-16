Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka shine as Sri Lanka hammer West Indies to draw level in T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dunith Wellalage celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

After getting hammered in the T20I series opener by five wickets, Sri Lanka made a resounding comeback in the second match of the series on Tuesday, October 15, as they steamrolled the visitors by 73 runs to draw level.

Player of the Match (POTM) Pathum Nissanka set up the game beautifully after skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to have a bat first.

Nissanka stitched a 77-run stand alongside wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis and got Sri Lanka off to a solid start. Mendis fell to Shamar Springer on the last delivery of the 10th over but Nissanka kept going.

Nissanka struck nine fours and a maximum during his 49-ball knock before Alzari Joseph cleaned him up. Kusal Perera (24 runs off 16 balls) and Kamindu Mendis (19 off 14 balls) accumulated quick runs to ensure the Lankan Lions posted 162 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Allrounder Romario Shepherd was the pick of all the Windies bowlers. He finished with figures of 2/23 in his three overs.

In reply, West Indies never looked comfortable as the Sri Lankan bowlers sucked the life out of their run chase. It turned out to be a spin fest as Maheesh Theekshana, Wellalage, Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga all picked up wickets.

Hasaranga (2/32), Asalanka (2/6), and Theekshana (2/7) thoroughly supported Wellalage as the tourists got bundled out for just 89 and couldn't even play out their quota of overs. Sri Lanka's convincing win over West Indies has set up the game beautifully for the spectators.

The Sri Lankan skipper was pleased with the win and lauded Nissanka and Wellalage for their contribution.

"It's an important win for us. The toss was very important. Luckily I won it. Even at the toss we though 160 or 170 was a par score. The openers set the foundation for us. Wellalage has experience in ODI cricket. He didn't look like a debutant to me," said Asalanka during the post-match presentation.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Friday, October 18.