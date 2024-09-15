Duleep Trophy 2024 points table: Shreyas Iyer's team at bottom, Ricky Bhui leads scoring chart

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India B players Navdeep Saini and Nitish Reddy in Duleep Trophy 2024

India C cemented their lead at the top of the points table after drawing against India B in the second-round Duleep Trophy 2024 match on Sunday, September 15. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored fifties across two innings to help India C to dominate the the prestigious four-day First-Class tournament.

A big total of 525 in the first innings, helped India C claim three points after a draw against India B. Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B walked away with one point to remain in the table with seven points.

Meanwhile India A registered a dominant 186-run win against Shreyas Iyer's India D to clinch six points on Sunday. With two heavy defeats in their opening two matches, India D are struggling at the bottom with no points.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Points Tables

Teams P W D L T Points India C 2 1 1 0 0 9 India B 2 1 1 0 0 7 India A 2 1 0 1 0 6 India D 2 0 0 2 0 0

Most runs in Duleep Trophy 2024

Ricky Bhui (India D) - 184 runs in 4 innings Musheer Khan (India B) - 182 runs in 3 innings Abhimanyu Easwaran (India B) - 174 runs in 3 innings Ruturaj Gaikwad (India C) - 171 runs in 4 innings Baba Indrajith (India C) - 162 runs in 4 innings

Most wickets in Duleep Trophy 2024