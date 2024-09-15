Duleep Trophy 2024 points table: Shreyas Iyer's team at bottom, Ricky Bhui leads scoring chart

India C cemented their lead at the top of the points table after drawing against India B in the second-round Duleep Trophy 2024 match on Sunday, September 15. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored fifties across two innings to help India C to dominate the the prestigious four-day First-Class tournament.
A big total of 525 in the first innings, helped India C claim three points after a draw against India B. Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B walked away with one point to remain in the table with seven points.
Meanwhile India A registered a dominant 186-run win against Shreyas Iyer's India D to clinch six points on Sunday. With two heavy defeats in their opening two matches, India D are struggling at the bottom with no points.
Duleep Trophy 2024 Points Tables
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|T
|Points
|India C
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|India B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|India A
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|India D
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Most runs in Duleep Trophy 2024
- Ricky Bhui (India D) - 184 runs in 4 innings
- Musheer Khan (India B) - 182 runs in 3 innings
- Abhimanyu Easwaran (India B) - 174 runs in 3 innings
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (India C) - 171 runs in 4 innings
- Baba Indrajith (India C) - 162 runs in 4 innings
Most wickets in Duleep Trophy 2024
- Anshul Kamboj (India C) - 11 wickets in 3 innings
- Mukesh Kumar (India B) - 10 wickets in 4 innings
- Akash Deep (India A) - 9 wickets in 2 innings
- Khaleel Ahmed (India A) - 9 wickets in 4 innings
- Harshit Rana (India D) - 8 wickets in 4 innings