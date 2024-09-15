Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 points table: Shreyas Iyer's team at bottom, Ricky Bhui leads scoring chart

Duleep Trophy 2024 points table: Shreyas Iyer's team at bottom, Ricky Bhui leads scoring chart

Ruturaj Gaikwad led India C to the top spot in the Duleep Trophy 2024 points table after a draw against Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's India D remain the only team to register a single point after second-round fixtures.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2024 21:30 IST
Duleep Trophy 2024 points table
Image Source : PTI India B players Navdeep Saini and Nitish Reddy in Duleep Trophy 2024

India C cemented their lead at the top of the points table after drawing against India B in the second-round Duleep Trophy 2024 match on Sunday, September 15. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored fifties across two innings to help India C to dominate the the prestigious four-day First-Class tournament. 

A big total of 525 in the first innings, helped India C claim three points after a draw against India B. Abhimanyu Easwaran's India B walked away with one point to remain in the table with seven points. 

Meanwhile India A registered a dominant 186-run win against Shreyas Iyer's India D to clinch six points on Sunday. With two heavy defeats in their opening two matches, India D are struggling at the bottom with no points. 

Duleep Trophy 2024 Points Tables

Teams P W D L T Points
India C 2 1 1 0 0 9
India B 2 1 1 0 0 7
India A 2 1 0 1 0 6
India D 2 0 0 2 0 0

Most runs in Duleep Trophy 2024

Related Stories
Ruturaj Gaikwad knocks selection doors as India C and India B settle for draw in Duleep Trophy 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad knocks selection doors as India C and India B settle for draw in Duleep Trophy 2024

Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani shine with ball as India A beat India D in Duleep Trophy round 2

Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani shine with ball as India A beat India D in Duleep Trophy round 2

Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani woman to be nominated as International cricket umpire

Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani woman to be nominated as International cricket umpire

  1. Ricky Bhui (India D) - 184 runs in 4 innings
  2. Musheer Khan (India B) - 182 runs in 3 innings
  3. Abhimanyu Easwaran (India B) - 174 runs in 3 innings
  4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (India C) - 171 runs in 4 innings
  5. Baba Indrajith (India C) - 162 runs in 4 innings

Most wickets in Duleep Trophy 2024

  1. Anshul Kamboj (India C) - 11 wickets in 3 innings
  2. Mukesh Kumar (India B) - 10 wickets in 4 innings
  3. Akash Deep (India A) - 9 wickets in 2 innings
  4. Khaleel Ahmed (India A) - 9 wickets in 4 innings
  5. Harshit Rana (India D) - 8 wickets in 4 innings
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement