Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PCB IND-W vs PAK-W: India vs Pakistan at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The most anticipated clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few hours away as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up to take centre stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday, October 6.

India are favourites to win the contest but the game will be a battle of nerves. The Women in Blue will be under pressure heading into the contest as they are at the bottom of the points table in Group A. Their net run rate (NRR) of -2.900 is a major cause of concern.

India had a forgettable day in all three departments during their campaign opener against New Zealand on Friday and will have to make a roaring comeback on Sunday to beat Pakistan. The Fatima Sana-led side got off to a great start.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their campaign opener by 31 runs, largely due to the all-round brilliance of their skipper. Fatima is leading Pakistan in an ICC event for the very first time. However, she looks self-assured and is leading from the front.

Pakistan also have a few issues to deal with. Their record against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup doesn't make for a good reading. They have beaten India just twice in seven games and lost five, therefore, they will be under some psychological pressure.

In addition to that, their batting fell like a pack of cards against Sri Lanka the other day before Fatima led the resurrection act. Therefore, their batters will have to take more responsibility in the high-voltage clash.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for India vs Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match

The pitch for the marquee clash will be good for batters as there will be true bounce on offer and hitting through the line shouldn't be a problem. However, there will also be a hint of turn for the spinners and therefore the game is expected to showcase an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams have quality spinners in their ranks and they are likely to dictate the pace of the game.

India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab