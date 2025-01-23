DSG vs PR, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals

Thursday, January 23, 2025
     
Durban's Super Giants will lock horns with table-toppers Paarl Royals as the two teams on the extremes of the ladder will aim to push their case for a place in the top four. Durban have lost three games and two were abandoned as last year's runners-up have not won a game since January 10.

Published : Jan 23, 2025 8:45 IST, Updated : Jan 23, 2025 8:59 IST
Durban's Super Giants are slowly moving into a must-win
Image Source : DURBAN'S SUPER GIANTS X Durban's Super Giants are slowly moving into a must-win territory, having lost three matches and had two washouts

Durban's Super Giants have gotten stuck with their campaign in the ongoing SA20 with three losses and two rained-out games in their last five matches, with their only win of the tournament coming against the Pretoria Capitals in their opening fixture. The Super Giants' batting line-up has been found short and the openers' poor form has led to the undoing. The bowling can only do so much with last year's runners-up relying heavily on the Afghan duo of Noor Ahmad and Naveen ul Haq.

The Super Giants before their last washout could muster only 107 and 115 in two matches against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and now they take on the high-flying Paarl Royals. It isn't getting any easy for the Super Giants and they need their experienced batters to make it count when their team needs it the most. While Kane Williamson has been the only one trying to score some runs when the others have faltered, DSG need Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen to pull up their socks.

For the Royals, this has been a good turnaround in 2025 after two average seasons, led by the two openers, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root. David Miller has played a couple of good knocks while the bowling has been the clincher. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin and Kwena Maphaka have done well for the Royals before the openers kill the matches in the powerplay itself. The Royals will start as favourites but the Super Giants know that they have quality in their ranks, can they turn up?

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 18, DSG vs PR

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Mujheeb ur Rahman (vc), David Miller,  Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Dunith Wellalage

Probable Playing XIs

Durban's Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Brandon King, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Kwena Maphaka

 

