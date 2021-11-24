Dream11 India vs New Zealand 1st Test team prediction, fantasy tips IND vs NZ playing 11, latest injury update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand players celebrating Virat Kohli's wickets (File Photo)

After a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the Test series, Team India will aim to kick start their World Test Championship 2021-23 on high against Blackcaps here at the Green Park, Kanpur starting from November 25 Thursday. The Indian team will aim to take the revenge of defeat in WTC final 2021 while Kiwis will want to continue their dominance over the host in the longest format of the game

Dream11 line-up

Mayank Agarwal, Devon Conway, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Md. Siraj

Injury updates

India captain Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are already not playing in the first Test match against New Zealand. To add to coach Rahul Dravid's headache, in-form opener KL Rahul was also ruled out of the first Test due to injury. Rahul sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh. The Board further stated that Rahul will undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England, has been added to the side.

Probable Playing XI

India

Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Md. Siraj

New Zealand

Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson

Test Squad

India

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Pitch Report

The winter has started in India and the pacer should make the most of it when it comes to the swing conditions at the early stages of the match. The batsmen will be at an advantage on the first two days of the match and the spinners will dominate from the third day as it is a typical Indian pitch at Green Park, Kanpur.

Weather Report

The temperature during the match will start from 17 degrees celsius in the morning and will raise to 26 during the afternoon. The humidity will be around 77% on the first day of the match, with almost close to no chance of rain.

