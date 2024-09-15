'Don't feel they are my favourite': Travis Head on love affair with India ahead of Border-Gavaskar series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Travis Head with Jasprit Bumrah.

Travis Head's love affair of scoring runs against India is not a secret. The Aussie opener has broken the hearts of Indian fans with his knocks in the World Test Championship 2023 final and the ODI World Cup final as he played a pivotal role in his team's twin-title win.

Head smashed a blistering 163 from 174 balls against the Rohit Sharma-led team in the WTC 2023 final, helping the team register a huge win of 209 runs. He displayed his big-match temperament against the Men in Blue again in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, scoring 137 from 120 deliveries while chasing 241 in the summit clash.

However, Head has stated that he does not feel that India are his favourite opponents. "I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them (a) lot," he told Star Sports.

"And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it's always nice. It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So, I wouldn't say they're my favourite," he added.

India are set to face Australia in a five-match Border-Gavaskar series Down Under in late 2024. Head feels that India will be a difficult opponent to play. "They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go. And hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

India have enjoyed success against Australia at the latter's home off late. India defeated the Aussies for the first time Down Under in the 2018-19 series under Virat Kohli's captaincy before doing a mind-boggling double over them under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in 2020-21.

They would need to pull off something special again to beat the Aussies for the third time and it is a no-brainer for the Men in Blue.