'Don't waste your time in Pakistan': Former India cricketer asks Gary Kirsten to return as India head coach

Gary Kirsten's harsh words apparently said in a team meeting have been leaked in the media and that has caused a stir in Pakistan cricket. Pakistan have been knocked out of the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup which was the first assignment of Kirsten as their head coach.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2024 13:31 IST
Harbhajan Singh
Image Source : GETTY Gary Kirsten

Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten's scathing criticism of the team in the wake of them getting knocked out of the T20 World Cup in the group stage has stunned many in the cricketing circle. While the authenticity of the comments are yet to verified, it has been reported that Kirsten had uttered a few harsh words in the team debriefing session only for it to be leaked to the media.

"There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Kirsten's this quote went viral as he said to a journalist (as claimed on social media). Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reacted to Kirsten's statements asking him not to waste his time as Pakistan head coach and invited him to take up the same role for the Indian team.

Notably, BCCI is searching for a new head coach with Rahul Dravid's tenure set to end this month with the T20 World Cup. Moreover, Kirsten was the head coach when team India lifted the ODI World Cup trophy after a gap of 28 years under MS Dhoni's captaincy and Harbhajan was also a crucial part of that team.

"Don’t waste ur time there Gary .. Come back to Coach Team INDIA .. Gary Kirsten One of the rare.. A Great Coach ,Mentor, Honest nd very dear friend to all in the our 2011 Team .. our winning coach of 2011 worldcup . Special man Gary @Gary_Kirsten," Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

Notably, according to Cricbuzz, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source has claimed that the players have leaked Kirsten's team briefing to the media and even the statement has been modified according to the convenience. "They presented this comment as per their liking/disliking for players/officials etc. Gary definitely didn't say what has or is being reported," the source said.

