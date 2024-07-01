Dominant India beat spirited South Africa in record-laden Test match in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

The Indian women's team displayed a dominant performance against a spirited South African side to defeat them by 10 wickets in the one-off Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Women in Blue bossed the game and chased down a paltry second innings target of 37 with ease on Day 4 of the game.

After India got the Proteas all out for 373 in their second innings after a follow-on, Shafali Verma and Shubha Satheesh took India home in just 9.2 overs in the final hour of the Test match. Shafali, who hit a record-breaking double ton in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 24, while Satheesh went unbeaten on 13.

The game featured several records being broken and milestones being registered. Shafali and Smriti Mandhana created records in the first innings. The two stitched a partnership of 292 runs, the highest opening partnership in the world. Shafali became the second Indian after Mithali Raj to hit a double ton and she also became the fastest double centurion in the first innings. The young opener took only 194 balls to reach her double ton, breaking Annabel Sutherland's record of 248 balls.

She is also the fastest century-maker now, smashing her ton in 113 balls and breaking Janette Brittin's 1984 record when she scored her ton in 137 deliveries. Mandhana also carried her Midas touch, scoring her fourth International hundred in five matches. She made 149 and missed out on a double ton.

India made 603/6d in the first innings, which is the highest score in women's Test cricket. The Proteas came out to bat but managed only 266 with Marizanne Kapp's 74 being the only major highlight. Harmanpreet Kaur gave a follow-on to South Africa and the Proteas responded with a better display this time.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus scored centuries, taking the Proteas to 373 and setting India a target of 37. Sneh Rana picked eight wickets in the first innings and became the third women's player to scalp eight in an innings. She took two more in the second innings, becoming the second Indian and 12th overall with 10 wickets in a match. Later, the Women in Blue chased down the 37-run target easily.