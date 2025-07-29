'Disappointed on a number of levels': Nathan Lyon on why he felt hard done after 3rd West Indies Test snub Australian spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that he was disappointed with the snub in the third Test in Jamaica and is even more determined to last the whole Ashes series later this year. Australia won the series 3-0.

JAMAICA:

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon admitted that he was disappointed after being left out of the side for the third and final Test match against the West Indies at Jamaica's Sabina Park and he had multiple reasons for feeling that way. It was the first time since 2013 that a fit Lyon was left out of an Australian Test XI and since it was a pink-ball Test, Australia preferred to go with an all-pace attack, including Scott Boland in the side, who ended up taking a hat-trick.

"There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it," Lyon was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo, while elaborating on the reasons why he felt bad.

"Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. And then honestly, the other one was not to walk out on the field with Starcy. I've played 90-odd Test matches with Starcy, so to be able to walk out there with him in his 100th would have been amazing. But I was still there, running the drinks, and still part of it.

"I want to play every game for Australia, and I've just got that belief that I can play a role in any conditions, as every cricketer should have that belief," he added. While Lyon was glad for Boland, who despite having the best average for anyone in the 21st century with 50 wickets, has played just 50 wickets but was disappointed that he couldn't be on the field for Mitchell Starc, who ate the Windies batting line-up on the third day, recording his career-best figures of 6/9.

"But at the end of the day, we can sit here and say hats off to them, they made the right call. And if I'm going to miss a game, Scott Boland is probably the guy you want to see go out there and perform. And for him to go out there and bowl like he did, like we always know he does, to take a hat-trick, was pretty special. And to witness the guys bowl them out for 27 that was pretty amazing," he added.

Lyon was now determined and confident that he could play all five Ashes Test matches. Lyon also needs just two wickets to surpass Glenn McGrath on the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests.