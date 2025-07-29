'It's a pitch, not a 200-year-old antique': Batting coach Kotak reacts to heated exchange with Oval curator

Tempers flared at the Oval on Tuesday, July 29 when India head coach Gautam Gambhir lost his cool at the Oval curator, Lee Fortis. It was a heated exchange, which got abusive when Gambhir was heard telling Fortis that he is just a curator and shouldn't be telling the Indian support staff what they ought to do. Fortis, while talking to the reporters, claimed that Gambhir got a bit touchy. India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who had a good view of the whole incident being present during the altercation, presented his point in the pre-match press conference.
“When we had gone to take a look at the wicket, they sent one of their staff members who told us to stand 2.5 metres away from the pitch, which was surprising at first. It felt a bit awkward because it's a cricket wicket, a five-day Test match is set to begin day after and we were all standing wearing joggers to have a look at it," Kotak told reporters, addressing the question as to what exactly happened.
"We all know that curators are a little overprotective and little possessive about the square. What he said about head coach, that's his opinion. I think just looking at the wicket with a rubber spike, day after tomorrow, there is a Test match, there is nothing wrong," Kotak further said, while giving an anecdote that no Indian bowler used their shoe spikes to make the run-up markings and instead had a spray, not to damage the ground two days out from the Test match, explaining that it was a direction which came from the head coach himself.
"The curators also need to understand that the people they are talking to are highly skilled and intelligent people. If you sound a bit arrogant... you can be protective, but end of the day, it's a cricket pitch. It's not an antique where you can't touch because otherwise—it's 200 years old—it can be broken," Kotak added.
It is interesting to note Fortis getting a bit defensive about pitch inspection, given that he has had a history of not being cooperative. However, on this very ground, a couple of years ago, Fortis let Brendon McCullum, England head coach, put a foot on the pitch, stand on it while inspecting it properly.
The temperatures have risen in the ongoing five-match Test series with respect to players and especially after the snubbed handshake drama, the Oval Test promises to be another theatre later this week.