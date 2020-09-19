IPL 2020 will be surreal without fans in stadium, says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Image Source : PTI File photo of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik.

Indian Premier League’s 2020 season is finally here after months of uncertainty and the excitement among fans, despite the fact that they can’t attend any of the matches, is palpable.

COVID-19 pandemic made it clear from the very beginning that an IPL this year with fans in the stadium won’t be possible. And with the number of COVID-19 cases not receding, BCCI soon had to ship off the entire IPL to the UAE with the stringent bio-secure bubble in place to ensure smooth functioning of the yearly event.

The fans also appeared to have made peace with the fact that watching their favourite star compete in empty stadiums is better than not seeing them in action at all.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has been vocal about how this IPL is all about the fans, who have been through so much this year, and stressed on it again hours before the IPL 2020 season opener between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

“As the sun sets on us, IPL 2020 kicks off this evening! I just want to wish all the teams and players good luck. This year's IPL will be a surreal one without our fans but I know you’ll all be tuning in and cheering us virtually,” DK tweeted.

His team KKR will start their campaign four days from now against MI in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

