Felt disappointed, angry when Vijay Shankar was sent ahead in Nidahas Trophy final: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik's incredible knock in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy is now a part of India's cricket legend. Karthik walked in to bat at 133/5 with India needing 34 runs to win from the last two overs.

The batsman then slammed 22 runs in Rubel Hossain's 19th over, and then hit a six on the final ball when India needed five runs to win.

However, he has now revealed that he was "disappointed" and "angry" when all-rounder Vijay Shankar was sent in to bat ahead of him in the chase.

"I was first ready to bat at number five and then Rohit Sharma said that I'll be going in at number 6. So, I was fine with that. I was pretty sure I would go in at number six and I could see that the difference between the runs needed and the remaining deliveries was increasing," said Karthik while speaking with Saurav Ghosal on 'Finish Line'.

"When the fourth wicket fell, I was ready to walk in, but then Rohit said Vijay Shankar should go into bat. So, at that point, I was disappointed and I felt anger, but you obviously don't question the captain. I am sure Rohit had something in mind, so I just let it be. However, finally walked in at number 7," he added.

The 35-year-old also spoke about the thoughts he had in his mind when India needed 34 runs from 12 balls.

"A lot of times in life when you're pushed to the brink, you come up with something special. It was one of those occasions where I had nothing to lose. I had an opportunity where I had the freedom to completely express myself," said Karthik.

"I had always practiced situations - 12 runs from one over, 20 runs from two overs, etc. But I don't think I had practiced 34 runs from two overs. When I went in, I knew the shots I could play and I executed them on that day," he added.

Karthik is currently leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being played in the United Arab Emirates.

