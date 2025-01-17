Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Did Rinku Singh get engaged to SP MP Priya Saroj? This is what girl's father said after viral post

Rinku Singh is currently gearing up for the five-match T20 International series against England starting from January 22. Even though there is no official confirmation of his engagement, a social media post regarding the same is going viral.

Reported By : Mangal Yadav Edited By : Aditya Kukalyekar
New Delhi
Published : Jan 17, 2025 17:14 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 17:54 IST
Rinku Singh
Image Source : GETTY Rinku Singh

India cricketer Rinku Singh is trending on social media today as a post claiming his engagement with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has gone viral. However, Tufani Saroj, father of Priya, while speaking to India TV Digital, has clearly denied the rumours. He has confirmed that the talks are on between two families but engagement is not done. For the unversed, Tufani Saroj is a three-time Member of Parliament and current MLA from Uttar Pradesh.

"Priya is in Thiruvananthapuram at the moment for some work and no, her engagement with Rinku Singh has not happened. Yes, the talks are on between the families but the news of engagement is completely wrong," Tufani told India TV Digital.

Saroj won the Machhlishahr seat at the age of 25 in the Lok Sabha Elections becoming one of the youngest MPs. She has also worked as a Supreme Court lawyer. She completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. She graduated from Delhi University and also completed her LLB in Amity University, Noida.

Coming back to Rinku Singh, the cricketer made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. He hogged the limelight after smashing Yash Dayal for five sixes in one of the matches and has not looked back since then. The southpaw has played two ODIs and 30 T20Is so far for India. He has scored 507 runs in the shortest format at a strike rate of 165.14.

Thanks to his exceptional and consistent show in the IPL, KKR retained him for a massive amount of Rs 13 crore ahead of the mega auction. He was recently in action for UP in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well and will be looking to make a mark in the upcoming series against England.

