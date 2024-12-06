Did Mohammed Siraj break Shoaib Akhtar's fastest ball record in Adelaide Test? Speed gun t181.6 kmh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj failed to take wicket on Day 1 of Adelaide Test

Fans witnessed an eventful opening day of the second Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Over 50,000 fans packed the Adelaide Oval to witness the toughest rivalry folding in a pink-ball game, and both teams entertained the fans with plenty of action.

Australian bowlers dominated the first two sessions with Mitchell Starc producing his best figures in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history to bowl out India to 180. Indian bowlers failed to emulate the same when Australia began their innings as Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney took the total to 86 for 1 at the end of Day 1.

Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket of the day for India while Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj were left frustrated by Labuschagne-McSweeney's defensive stance in the closing stages. Siraj seemed agitated on multiple occasions as he returned without a wicket despite bowling 10 overs.

Siraj made the headline for his verbal exchanges with Labuschagne in his last over of Day 1 but fans were left in shock after the Indian bowler shattered the record for the fastest-ever delivery in cricket history.

Bowling his last ball of the day, Siraj produced a regular bounce down the leg which Labuschagne left unattended. The speedometer clocked that delivery to 181.6 kmh, breaking the former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar's famous fastest ball record of 161.3 kmh, which occurred during the 2003 World Cup.

However, there was some technical glitch from the broadcasters, who quickly corrected the error. But fans were fast enough to take note of the speed gun graphic and posted it on social media to trigger a meme-fest.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.