Devon Conway claims one-handed screamer to mess Sarfaraz Khan's return to India's playing XI | WATCH

Sarfaraz Khan's return to India's playing XI was short-lived as he bagged a three-ball duck on day two of the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Named in India's playing XI in place of Shubman Gill after he complained of neck stiffness, Sarfaraz found himself in the middle earlier than he would have anticipated.

Sarfaraz came to bat in just the 10th over of the game after the visitors made early inroads into India's batting line-up, dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli before they could get their eyes in. With the Kiwis on top, Sarfaraz needed to weather the storm alongside opener Yashasvi Jaiswal but could only last for three deliveries.

The right-handed batter tried to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers but ended up getting caught at mid-off. Sarfaraz threw his bat at a slightly short of a good length delivery from Matt Henry but failed to get the connection right as the bat turned in his hand.

Devon Conway, who was stationed at a wide mid-off, leapt in the air and caught the ball in his outstretched right hand. The catch stunned Sarfaraz and the Indian fans who were in the stands to root for their side.

Watch Devon Conway's outstanding catch:

Conway's catch reduced India to three for 13 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the middle. Notably, the toss was won by the India captain Rohit Sharma and he had no hesitation in batting first in overcast conditions.

New Zealand (Playing XI):

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj