Devdutt Padikkal creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record in Vijay Hazare Trophy Devdutt Padikkal has been in insane form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 as he has slammed five fifty-plus scores in six innings. Padikkal has created history in the tournament after completing 600 runs in the ongoing season.

New Delhi:

Karnataka and India batter Devdutt Padikkal etched his name into the history books in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he registered a major milestone during his state team's sixth league stage clash against Rajasthan on Tuesday, January 6.

Padikkal has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as he has scored five fifty-plus scores in the six matches with four hundreds.

Padikkal creates history

Padikkal scored 91 during his team's clash against Rajasthan at the Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad, to mark another strong outing in the domestic 50-over tournament. In the process, the left-handed batter completed 600 runs in the ongoing season and created a major record.

This was the third season in which Padikkal has scored 600 runs. He has now become the first player to score 600 runs in three different seasons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Padikkal has scored 605 runs in six innings this season. He had slammed 609 runs in 11 matches in the 2019/20 season. The Southpaw was in insane touch in the 2020/21 season, scoring 737 runs in only seven innings.

Paddikal's Vijay Hazare Trophy season

Padikkal has been in Midas touch during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He began the season with a 147 against Jharkhand, helping Karnataka chase down the second-biggest target of 413 in List A cricket. He backed it up with a 124 against Kerala as his team hunted down 285. He had a rare, underwhelming score of 22 against Tamil Nadu in the third outing before slamming 113 against Puducherry and 108 against Tripura. He has now made 91 against Rajasthan as his team went on to win the clash by a huge margin of 150 runs.

Karnataka piled up 324/5 in the first innings as Mayank Agarwal scored 100. In reply, Rajasthan were bowled out for just 174 with Prasidh Krishna taking a five-wicket haul. With this win, Karnataka have also made their way into the quarterfinals of the tournament.