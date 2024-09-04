'Desi Munda' Shikhar Dhawan shares secret to his supreme fitness for World Nutrition Week

Follow us on Image Source : SHIKHAR DHAWAN/INSTAGRAM Shikhar Dhawan

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan might have retired from all forms of the game recently but fitness is still an important facet of his life. Throughout his career, Dhawan showed off his fitness multiple times on the field and even after calling it quits, the man is making sure to stay fit by sharing his diet in his latest Instagram post as the World Nutrition Week unfolds.

He posted a photo of his meal, featuring Rajma Chawal, boiled eggs and fresh salads with the caption reading - 'Desi Munda te Desi Khana'. In a way, Dhawan has shared a secret to his supreme fitness and health sending a message across to his followers that homemade food is equally nutritious and healthy.

Clearly, through his Instagram post, the former India cricketer is urging his followers to rethink their food choices. At the same time, it also highlights the importance of having the right food and that training hard is not the only way to stay fit. As World Nutrition Week is being celebrated Shikhar Dhawan is a prime example of how one should maintain a healthy lifestyle. His dedication to incorporating nutritious, homemade meals into his routine shows how a simple diet can impact your health in a positive way.

One should also give credit to Shikhar Dhawan that he is not ready to compromise his fitness after bidding adieu to top-flight cricket. The left-handed cricketer will continue to mesmerize cricket fans with his batting in the upcoming edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) that is set to get underway on September 20.