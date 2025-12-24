Delhi vs Andhra live score: Virat Kohli marks his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years Delhi vs Andhra live score: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant feature in the opening game for Delhi against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli is making a comeback in the tournament after 15 years and all eyes will be on him and his performance in this game.

Bengaluru: Delhi vs Andhra Live Score: Virat Kohli is set to return to Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since the 2010-11 season. This is also his first white-ball game for Delhi since 2013 and all the focus is on him in the opening game against Andhra. Rishabh Pant is the captain of Delhi while Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have also confirmed their availability in this clash. Can Virat Kohli continue his great form from the ODI series vs South Africa or will a hero emerge from Andhra to dismiss him early? Follow for live score: