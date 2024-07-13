Delhi Capitals part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven trophy-less IPL seasons

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ricky Ponting with Delhi Capital owners during the IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting after another disappointing IPL season on Saturday, July 13. The legendary Australian cricketer left the franchise after seven trophy-less years.

The former Mumbai Indians coach joined Delhi Capitals as a head coach in January 2018. Ponting famously guided Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table in the IPL 2021 season but failed to lead them to the final. The Capitals struggled to secure playoff qualification in last three editions, including a sixth-place finish in 2024.

