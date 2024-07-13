Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Delhi Capitals part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven trophy-less IPL seasons

Delhi Capitals part ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven trophy-less IPL seasons

Delhi Capitals finished the IPL 2021 season as the group-stage leaders but failed to secure knockout qualification in the last three seasons. Delhi finished sixth in the points table after just seven wins in 14 games in 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2024 19:48 IST
Ricky Ponting
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ricky Ponting with Delhi Capital owners during the IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals parted ways with their head coach Ricky Ponting after another disappointing IPL season on Saturday, July 13. The legendary Australian cricketer left the franchise after seven trophy-less years. 

The former Mumbai Indians coach joined Delhi Capitals as a head coach in January 2018. Ponting famously guided Delhi Capitals to the top of the points table in the IPL 2021 season but failed to lead them to the final. The Capitals struggled to secure playoff qualification in last three editions, including a sixth-place finish in 2024. 

More to follow...

Related Stories
Mark Wood added to England's squad for second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge

Mark Wood added to England's squad for second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge

BCCI reveals revised fixtures of India's tour of Sri Lanka, check updated schedule here

BCCI reveals revised fixtures of India's tour of Sri Lanka, check updated schedule here

India register massive milestone, join Pakistan after taking clinching T20I series against Zimbabwe

India register massive milestone, join Pakistan after taking clinching T20I series against Zimbabwe

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement