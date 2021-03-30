Delhi Capitals name Rishabh Pant as captain for IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer ruled out of entire season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals have named Rishabh Pant as their captain for the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League as the franchise on Tuesday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the season owing to an injury he incurred during the ODI series against England earlier this month.

Iyer had injured his shoulder during the first ODI against England in Pune and it has been reported that he might require a surgery next month following which he will require at least four months to recover.

Wishing Iyer, who had led the Capitals to their first-ever IPL final appearance after the franchise finished second in the league stage in the previous season, team co-owner Mr Parth Jindal said, “There is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and batting will be missed this year, and we hope to see him back on the field soon. Delhi Capitals as a team plays a passionate and fearless brand of cricket, and Rishabh Pant embodies that best. The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team. I wish Rishabh and the team good luck.”

Speaking on the announcement made by the franchise, Iyer has backed Pant calling him the 'best man for the job'. Pant was in competition with former IPL captains like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking on the latest development, Iyer said, “When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.”

This will be the first time that Pant will be leading an IPL side. Earlier, he had led the Delhi state team in Ranji Trophy.

On his new role, Pant said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.