Delhi become first team in T20 cricket history to create uinique feat in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Delhi have created history in the ongoing edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the clash against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They have become the first team in T20 cricket history to use all 11 bowlers in an innings. In a unique feat, all the 11 players in the team ended up bowling in the innings for Delhi as they restricted Manipur for just 120 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

Skipper Ayush Badoni who is also a wicketkeeper bowled a couple of overs to pick two wickets while four more bowlers also dismissed opposition batters. Aayush Singh was the most economical bowler among the players who delivered more than an over in the innings.

Sialkot Stallions held the record earlier of using most bowlers in a T20 inning. The team, then led by Shoaib Malik, had used nine bowlers to defend 196 runs successfully against Multan Tigers in the T20 Cup match played in Lahore back in 2009. Interestingly, when it comes to Test cricket, as many as four teams have used 11 bowlers in an innings with the last instance happening 19 years ago in 2005.

Sourav Ganguly was the Indian captain when he introduced all 11 players in the team to bowl in a Test match against the West Indies in 2002 at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St John's in Antigua.

Known instances when all 11 players in the team bowled in an innings in cricket

Team to use 11 bowlers Opposition Format Year England Australia Test 1884 Australia Pakistan Test 1980 India West Indies Test 2002 South Africa West Indies Test 2005 Delhi Manipur T20 2024

Coming back to the match played in Mumbai, Delhi, on the expected lines, ended up winning the encounter as they chased down 121 runs with nine balls in hand. Yash Dhull opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 59 runs to take his team home.