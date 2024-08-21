Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
  5. 'Want to give it my all': Deepti Sharma vows to end India's wait for trophy at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Indian women's cricket team remain without an ICC World Cup trophy in both ODIs and T20Is but are looking all set to mount a title challenge in the upcoming ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE. India are drawn with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 20:59 IST
Deepti Sharma on Women's World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma during the T20 game against Australia in Mumbai on January 5, 2024

The star cricketer Deepti Sharma is looking to end India's long wait for the maiden ICC trophy at the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Deepti revealed India's preparations and her thoughts after the ICC shifted the World Cup venue from Bangladesh to UAE on Tuesday.

The UAE has been selected to host the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup starting on October 3. A sudden venue change is likely to hamper teams' preparations with a little over 10 days to go. But Deepti squashed any negative effects due to the change in the venue on the Indian cricket team. 

Teams can expect more balanced playing conditions in the UAE compared to spin-friendly surfaces in Bangladesh. India heavily rely on their strong spin attack led by Deepti who believes that a change in venue doesn't matter and added that the Indian camp is well aware of the nature of wickets in the UAE.

"It doesn't matter wherever the World Cup is happening, I just focus on how as an all-rounder I can contribute to the team's success," Deepti Sharma told PTI. "I just want to give it my all and the last 4-5 months have been fruitful for us, let's hope we continue the good work and end the trophy wait this time. We have a little idea about how the wickets will play in UAE."

India's best finish at the T20 World Cup history came in the 2020 edition in Australia where they suffered a huge defeat against the hosts in the final. In the last 2023 edition in South Africa, India fell only five runs short while chasing a big target against Australia in the semi-final round. 

Deepti's performances will be crucial to the team's success in the UAE as she boasts an impressive run of form across formats in 2024. Deepti, India's highest-ranked bowler and all-rounder in both ICC ODI and T20I rankings, recently led London Spirit to their maiden The Hundred Women 2024 title.

