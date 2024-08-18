Deepti Sharma's late heroics against Welsh Fire power London Spirit to The Hundred Women 2024 title

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepti Sharma during the The Hundred Women's final at Lord's on August 18, 2024

London Spirit clinched The Hundred Women 2024 title after a thrilling four-wicket win over Welsh Fire in the final on Sunday, August 18. Indian star all-rounder Deepti Sharma shone with both bat and ball to help London Spirit Women to their maiden title.

The veteran spinner Jess Jonassen smashed 54 off 41 balls to help the Welsh Fire post a challenging total of 115/8 while batting first. Opener Georgia Redmayne scored 34 runs but it was Deepti's late late six that made the difference for the Spirit. London needed four runs off the last three balls when Deepti smashed Hayley Mathews for a big six over long-on.

Welsh Fire Women playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Sarah Bryce (w), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin, Ella McCaughan, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail.

London Spirit Women playing XI: Meg Lanning, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Heather Knight (c), Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Cordelia Griffith, Abigail Freeborn, Charlotte Dean, Eva Gray, Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris.

