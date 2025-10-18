Deepti Sharma analyses Indore pitch ahead of must-win clash against England in ODI World Cup After two losses in the ODI World Cup 2025, India face England next in Indore. Deepti Sharma highlighted better batting conditions in the final 20 overs there. With rain affecting practice, eyes are on Renuka Singh's possible return to the XI.

Indore:

India have faced consecutive losses against South Africa and Australia in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2025, putting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side under immense pressure. With another defeat potentially ending their campaign, the team now gears up to face England at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Ahead of the crucial clash, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma assessed the pitch and conditions in Indore. The 28-year-old pointed out that the surface is quite different from the one in Visakhapatnam, where India lost both previous matches. She observed that batting becomes easier in the final 20 overs and emphasised the importance of making the most of that phase.

“We will play here for the first time. The wicket looked good in the practice sessions we have had so far. We have seen the Australia game where the wicket got better in the last 20 overs. We have planned accordingly. We are very positive (about the game) and are backing each other. The entire focus is to win the game and take two points,” Deepti said in the pre-match press conference.

India's practice session

Notably, India had an optional practice session on Saturday, October 18. A couple of players turned up to train indoors as the main ground was completely covered due to rain. It was a cloudy day throughout and it drizzled slightly during India’s practice session.

Meanwhile, it needs to be seen if Renuka Singh Thakur returns to the playing XI against England. She can replace Amanjot Kaur in the middle. The 25-year-old struggled with her rhythm and also missed the practice session in the last couple of days.

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry