DCW vs UPW WPL 2026 Live cricket score: With playoff spot on line, Delhi Capitals face UP Warriorz

DCW vs UPW WPL 2026 Live cricket score: Delhi Capitals lock horns against UP Warriorz in the last league stage match of the WPL 2026. Three teams are in the hunt for the only remaining spot for the semifinals.

DC face UPW in WPL 2026.
DC face UPW in WPL 2026. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz face each other in the last group stage match of the Women's Premier League 2026 as a playoff spot remains up for grabs. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants having sealed their places, all the other three teams - DC, UP and Mumbai Indians - are still in the hunt for the only remaining place in the playoffs. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the match.

Cricket WPL 2026
