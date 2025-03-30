Live DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live cricket score: Unbeaten Delhi lock horns with Pat Cummins' men DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live cricket score: With a win in their first game of the season, Delhi Capitals will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vizag. With a brilliant win in their last game, the side will hope for a similar showing. On the other hand, SRH will look to move past their last game.

Toss update! Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and Vizag and have opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals! With some strong batters in their side, Hyderabad will hope to post a big total on the board as they take on DC.

WELCOME! The stage is set for game 10 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and both sides will hope for a good game. Stay tuned as the skipper are gonna assemble soon for the toss!