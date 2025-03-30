DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live cricket score: Unbeaten Delhi lock horns with Pat Cummins' men

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live cricket score: Unbeaten Delhi lock horns with Pat Cummins' menDC vs SRH IPL 2025 live cricket score: Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 10 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both teams face off at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and it is interesting to note that Capitals have won their first game of the season and will hope to keep the winning run alive. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be coming into the game on the back of a loss in their last game will hope for an improved performance.