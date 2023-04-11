DC vs MI IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals

DC vs MI IPL 2023: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are fighting their luck in the Indian Premier League 2023, as they are without a win in their initial games of the tournament. DC have played three and lost all of them while Mumbai Indians are winless in their first two games. Delhi Capitals have played against LSG, GT, and RR and lost to all of them by 50 runs, 6 wickets, and 57 runs. Whereas, Mumbai Indians have played against RCB and CSK and lost to both of them by 8 wickets and 7 wickets.

Now let's dive straight into the pitch report for DC vs MI match-

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report-

In IPL the Arun Jaitley Stadium has served as the home ground for Delhi Capitals several times and was previously known as Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium. The pitch of this stadium can be termed a bit slow, the team batting first will easily tend to score around 170 runs due to its small boundaries and a quick outfield. Teams chasing have won more games in IPL as compared to teams batting first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium- Number of Games

STATS - ODI

Total matches 28

Matches won batting first 13

Matches won bowling first 14

Average 1st Inns scores 223

Average 2nd Inns scores 203

Highest total recorded 330/8 (50 Ov) by WI vs NED

Lowest total recorded 99/10 (27.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND

Highest score chased 281/4 (40.5 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended 174/7 (50 Ov) by NZW vs INDW

STATS - IPL

Total matches 78

Matches won batting first 35

Matches won bowling first 45

Average 1st Inns scores 166

Highest total recorded 231 by DC

Lowest total recorded 66 by DC

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023:

David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

