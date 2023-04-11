Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
  DC vs MI IPL 2023: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs MI IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals will be hosting Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams will be looking to open up their account in the 2023 IPL season.

Updated on: April 11, 2023 15:53 IST
Delhi Capitals
Image Source : AP Delhi Capitals

DC vs MI IPL 2023: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are fighting their luck in the Indian Premier League 2023, as they are without a win in their initial games of the tournament. DC have played three and lost all of them while Mumbai Indians are winless in their first two games. Delhi Capitals have played against LSG, GT, and RR and lost to all of them by 50 runs, 6 wickets, and 57 runs. Whereas, Mumbai Indians have played against RCB and CSK and lost to both of them by 8 wickets and 7 wickets.

Now let's dive straight into the pitch report for RCB vs LSG match-

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report-

In IPL the Arun Jaitley Stadium has served as the home ground for Delhi Capitals several times and was previously known as Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium. The pitch of this stadium can be termed a bit slow, the team batting first will easily tend to score around 170 runs due to its small boundaries and a quick outfield. Teams chasing have won more games in IPL as compared to teams batting first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium- Number of Games

STATS - ODI

  • Total matches 28
  • Matches won batting first 13
  • Matches won bowling first 14
  • Average 1st Inns scores 223
  • Average 2nd Inns scores 203
  • Highest total recorded 330/8 (50 Ov) by WI vs NED
  • Lowest total recorded 99/10 (27.1 Ov) by RSA vs IND
  • Highest score chased 281/4 (40.5 Ov) by IND vs SL
  • Lowest score defended 174/7 (50 Ov) by NZW vs INDW

STATS - IPL

  • Total matches 78
  • Matches won batting first 35
  • Matches won bowling first 45
  • Average 1st Inns scores 166
  • Highest total recorded 231 by DC
  • Lowest total recorded 66 by DC

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023:

David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

