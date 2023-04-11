DC vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 16th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC vs MI IPL 2023

DC vs MI IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Both the teams of the league are fighting their hard luck, as Delhi Capitals, after playing three matches in the season, haven't won a single match yet and so is the case with Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have lost both their matches so far. The teams will be facing each other on Tuesday, 11th April 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have played against LSG, GT and RR and lost to all of them by 50 runs, 6 wickets and 57 runs respectively while Mumbai Indians have faced RCB and CSK and lost to both of them by 8 wickets and 7 wickets respectively.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the DC vs MI, 16th Match IPL 2023?

DC vs MI match 16 will be played on Monday, 11th of April

At what time does DC vs MI, the 16th Match of IPL 2023 start?

DC vs MI match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the DC vs MI, 16th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

DC vs MI match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where can you watch the DC vs MI match, the 16th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch DC vs MI, the 16th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023:

David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2023:

Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Latest Cricket News