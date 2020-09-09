'Don't think I am anywhere near Virat Kohli': Dawid Malan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dawid Malan played a key role in England's victory over Australia in the recently-concluded T20I series.

England's Dawid Malan may have had a strong outing in the recent T20I series against Australia, but he remains firmly modest when it comes to comparisons. The Englishman has said that he can only be compared with the likes of Virat Kohli when he has played at least 50 matches.

Malan has scored 682 runs in 16 T20I matches, which includes an unbeaten century. He boasts of an average of 48.71, and scored important knocks in the opening two matches of the series against Australia (66 & 42 respectively).

"The type of player I am, I quite like to know where I stand in the team set up, which is why I said when you get played in the series you know exactly what you are going to do.

"I don't think I am anywhere near Virat Kohli and those guys even though the numbers suggest. May be if I payed 50 games then I can be compared to some extent," Malan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Malan, despite his brilliant record in T20Is so far, is not a certain starter for the side. However, he aims to keep focus on run-scoring, and acknowledges that the competition for places in the playing XI will be tighter when Jason Roy and Ben Stokes make a comeback in the side.

"It's been tough. We all know how good the players are that hold those positions. Their records over the last four or five years have been fantastic. For anyone to break in, you have to be extremely consistent and win games of cricket for England," he said.

"I'm obviously aware that guys like Jason and Stokesy will come back at some point, and it's my job to score as many runs as I can in the opportunities I have to put pressure on them and Morgs (Morgan) and the selectors when it comes down to it."

(With inputs from PTI)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage