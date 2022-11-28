David Warner warns Cameron Green against playing in IPL, states 'THIS' reason behind it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Warner warns Green from playing in IPL

IPL 2023 Auctions: Australian Cricketer David Warner has warned compatriot Cameron Green against playing in the Indian Premier League 2023. The Delhi Capitals' star Warner's warning to Green comes at a time when the Aussie all-rounder Green has made up his mind to feature in the cash-rich league of India. Green has recently confirmed that he has registered for the IPL 2023 Auctions and is excited to take the field in the tournament next year.

However, as a highly busy International schedule of the Australian team awaits in 2023, David Warner has warned his fellow teammate Green about his wish to feature in the tournament. "From an experience view, it's great to play in IPL. From a playing point of view, he's got four Test matches (in India) and a few ODIs after it," Warner said ahead of Australia's Test series against West Indies. The 36-year-old, who has been to India on many occasions and is a very popular name in the IPL added that spending a huge time in a country can be really tough.

Image Source : GETTYGreen playing beach cricket with kids

"Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip to the country as well, can be challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery that it takes. I’ve been through it, I've played the Test series and the IPL straight before in 2017. It is hard. Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England (Ashes). Then you've got 20 days off before you travel to South Africa and then go to the World Cup in India," Warner added. He stated that Glenn Maxwell also tried doing it but he was all cooked.

It's Green's decision to make: Warner

However, the left-handed Aussie also stated that it is Cameron Green's decision to make whether he wants to appear in the IPL or not. "From the point of view of a youngster, it's totally up to him, it's Green's decision, he has to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big decision for him as a youngster. Whatever he decides, we'll respect it as players. But ultimately it's down to him and Cricket Australia, I don't know what those conversations are," Warner added.

Warner reiterates his desire to play 2024 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, David Warner has reiterated his desire to feature in the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA. "I'm the best forward planner, so I know exactly what's coming up the next five years," Warner stated. He had earlier stated that he will assess his Test future after the summer and winter series, while he wants to play the T20I format. I’ll keep playing T20s.

"I’ll look to try and get to the 2024 World Cup. And I’ve got my goal set on playing next year in the 50-over World Cup (in India). So for now we’ll see how much Test cricket I’ve got left in me after this summer coming up and winter away. From there that will make up my mind whether I’ll continue to play Test cricket and all three forms," Warner said earlier.

