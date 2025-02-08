David Warner throws weight behind Australia for Champions Trophy success despite injury issues

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australian Cricket team.

Former Australian opener David Warner has backed the Australian team to do 'great' in the Champions Trophy despite the injury issues jolting them in the build-up to the tournament.

Australia will need to make as many as four changes to their initial squad with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis out of the tournament. Cummins, Hazlewood and Marsh have been ruled out with injuries, while Stoinis has announced a shock retirement from the ODI format.

In their absence, the Aussies will need to dig deep and test their bench strength in what is a crucial ICC tournament in Pakistan and Dubai.

Warner has backed the Australian team for Champions Trophy success despite the injury issues, stating that they are good in ICC events. "Australia are very good in the World Cups and Champions Trophies and in tournament play. So, the Australian team knows how to win. They know how to succeed. It doesn’t matter what players they play," Warner told a virtual press conference.

He added that the players are well-built to play under pressure and feel the team will do great in the tournament. "The guys are all built with playing under pressure. So, I think, whoever replaces those guys would do very well and the team in general would do great as well," he added.

Teams have until February 12 to make changes to their initial squads. Australia will be without captain Cummins and vice-captain Marsh. In their absence, one of Travis Head or Steve Smith will get the captain's armband, as earlier confirmed by coach Andrew McDonald.

"That [decision] will unfold in the next couple of days," McDonald said. "Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two [options] we've been having conversations with."

Australia are currently facing Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series, following which they will lock horns against the Lankan Lions in a two-match ODI series before the Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19. Australia are placed in Group B alongside England, South Africa and Afghanistan.