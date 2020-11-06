IPL 2020 Eliminator: Kane Williamson is our banker, says SRH skipper Warner after beating RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH skipper David Warner (left) with teammate Manish Pandey in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad surely didn’t start the tournament among favourites, especially with the team losing three of its key players to injury at various stages of the tournament. The David Warner-led side only showcased the depth they have in the side with their fourth win on the trot on Friday.

The team saw of a buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore in a hard-earned six-wicket win in Abu Dhabi to set up Qualifier 2 clash with Delhi Capitals at the same venue. Team’s former captain and senior batsman Kane Williamson showed his experience and he held his nerve in the low-scoring run chase with a gritty 50.

And team’s skipper David Warner was all praise of his star batsman after the win while also praising his star spinner Rashid Khan.

“Kane is our banker. He manages to stick in there and plays the pressure innings. I am running out of superlatives for these two blokes (Rashid and KW),” he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Speaking of his bowling plan on the night, the Warner revealed that Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder are crucial with the new ball while T Natarajan and Rashid Khan take care of things in the middle.

“They (Natarajan and Rashid) have been of great impact for us. We like to bowl Sandy and Holder five overs at the top. Then we try to bowl Rashid and Natarajan in the middle overs. Rashid has a lot of pressure on him to perform,” he said.

