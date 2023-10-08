IND vs AUS: David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers massive record in World Cup history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner

Australian star opening batter David Warner continued his good run with the bat as he broke Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring 1000 runs in the fewest innings taken. India and Australia began their proceedings in the World Cup 2023 with a high-octane game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue made a strong start but could not stop Warner from shattering a massive record.

Warner has become the quickest batter to score 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup in terms of innings taken. He registered the milestone in 19 innings, one better than both Tendulkar and de Villiers who took 20 each. Warner needed 8 runs to reach the four-digit mark and he reached there in style with a four off Hardik Pandya.

Suffering a backlash over his form in Test cricket, Warner continues to impress in ODIs. He scored five fifty-plus scores, including a hundred in his last seven innings in the format.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

