David Warner appointed captain of Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 2025 David Warner has replaced Shan Masood as captain of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2025. Warner went unsold in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction as he will now grace the PSL season 10. Karachi Kings thanked Shan Masood for his contribution last year.

Australia star David Warner has been appointed as the captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League 2025, the franchise confirmed on Monday.

Warner, who was not picked in the Indian Premier League 2025 auction, will be featuring in the PSL, which gets underway on April 11. The franchise highlighted Warner's exploits as he is set to lead the Kings. "Warner, a World Cup-winning veteran and one of the most explosive openers in T20 cricket brings a wealth of experience to the role," the franchise wrote in a statement.

"With over a decade of leadership in global leagues, including the Big Bash League (BBL), Warner is poised to inspire a fresh chapter for the Kings," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Karachi franchise also thanked last season's captain Shan Masood for his role in the franchise. "We are thrilled to welcome David Warner to the Karachi Kings family as our new captain. His track record as a leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision for HBL PSL 10. At the same time, we extend our deepest appreciation to Shan Masood for his exceptional contributions last season. His efforts were pivotal in building a strong foundation, and we look forward to his continued role as a key player in the squad," Karachi Kings Owner Salman Iqbal said.

The Karachi side won the PSL title once in 2020. They were in the playoffs in 2021, but have not reached the knockouts since then as they have crashed in the league stage straight three times. Before their title win in 2020, they reached the playoffs every season from 2016 to 2019.

Under the leadership of Warner, the Kings will hope that their fortunes change and they get back on track for another title push this season. They will open their campaign against Multan Sultans on April 12 at their home - National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 2025:

Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, David Warner, Hasan Ali, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shan Masood, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das, Mir Hamza, Kane Williamson, Mirza Mamoon, Imtiaz Mohammad Nabi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Ali, Riazullah