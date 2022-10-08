David Miller's daughter passes away; Cricketer shares heart wrenching video

David Miller's daughter has passed away. The South African cricketer, who is currently part of the SA ODI team, shared a heartfelt video to confirm the untimely demise.
Netizens were left shell-shocked after hearing the news.
More to follow..
David Miller's daughter has passed away. The South African cricketer, who is currently part of the SA ODI team, shared a heartfelt video to confirm the untimely demise.
Netizens were left shell-shocked after hearing the news.
More to follow..
Top News
Latest News