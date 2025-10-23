David Miller, Gerald Coetzee ruled out of white-ball series vs Pakistan, South Africa announce new captains South Africa face injury setbacks as David Miller and Gerald Coetzee are ruled out of the Pakistan tour. Donovan Ferreira will lead the T20I side, with Matthew Breetzke captaining the ODIs. Ottneil Baartman replaces Coetzee in the ODI squad.

Cape Town:

South Africa’s white-ball tour of Pakistan has suffered a significant setback with the late withdrawal of stand-in T20I captain David Miller and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee due to injuries. The three-match T20I series is set to begin on Tuesday, October 28 but both players have been ruled out ahead of the tour.

Miller, who was expected to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Temba Bavuma, sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain during training in the lead-up to the series. The injury was confirmed following scans on Wednesday, forcing Miller to step down from the leadership role and miss the tour entirely.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old pacer Gerald Coetzee will also miss both the T20I series and the subsequent three-match ODI series scheduled from November 4 to 8. Coetzee suffered a pectoral muscle injury while bowling in the recent one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek. After medical assessments and specialist consultation, he has begun a structured rehabilitation program.

In response to these absences, South Africa’s selectors have made changes to the squad. Matthew Breetzke from the Warriors and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad. Donovan Ferreira from the Titans has been appointed as the new captain for the T20I side in Miller’s absence. For the ODI series, pacer Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement.

South Africa squad for Pakistan white-ball series:

T20I squad - Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams

ODI squad - Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lizaad Williams