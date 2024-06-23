David Miller found guilty of Code of Conduct breach during South Africa vs England Super Eight clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Miller.

South Africa's power-hitter David Miller is found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel and has been handed a demerit point.

The southpaw was reprimanded for breaching Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match".

The breach has led to the addition of a demerit point to David Miller's disciplinary record as it is the first offence in a 24-month period.

The event unfolded on the second delivery of the 19th over of South Africa's innings. Miller swatted a full toss from Sam Curran towards the deep square leg region and scampered for a couple.

Miller expected the square leg umpire Chris Brown to call a no-ball for height but the latter was unmoved. The explosive batter smashed the next delivery for a big six over long-off and then said a few words out of exasperation to Brown.

Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid - the two on-field umpires from the game, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney levelled the charge on Miller.

However, the South African batter accepted the sanction imposed on him by the match referee Jeff Crowe and hence there was no official hearing for the same.

Notably, South Africa defeated England by seven runs to climb to the top of the points table in Group 2. They will be up against co-hosts West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday, June 24 (as per the Indian Standard Time).

West Indies are still in contention for a place in the semifinals. They defeated the USA by nine wickets in a Super Eight clash and can storm into the semis if they beat the Proteas.