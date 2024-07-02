David Miller clears air on T20I retirement reports after World Cup 2024, shares message on social media

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Miller.

South African cricketer David Miller has cleared the air on his T20I retirement rumours. Miller was part of the South African team that went down to India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

A couple of days after the final, users on social media began to claim that Miller has announced his retirement from the T20Is. But the left-handed batter has now opened up on those claims.

Taking to his Instagram, Miller refuted the claims and confirmed that he has not retired from the format. "Contrary to some reports, I have NOT retired from T20 International cricket. I will continue to be available to play for the Proteas," Miller wrote in his Instagram story. "The best is yet to come," he ended his story with.

Miller also opened up on the loss against India in the final. In one of the previous stories, he said, "I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar."

Miller was the last hope of South Africa for winning the T20 World Cup final against India. After the wickets on Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, the Proteas found themselves in hot waters with the required rate surging up.

With 16 needed off the final over of Hardik Pandya, Miller went down the ground on a lower full toss on the first delivery of the over. His shot was going over the fence but Suryakumar Yadav came in with a jaw-dropping effort to take a brilliant juggling catch.

The wicket all but ended their hopes of a maiden World Cup win in their first-ever final. Even though Kagiso Rabada got a four on the next ball, he could not muster 11 off the final three balls, falling on the second-last delivery. Hardik closed out the contest with a single to Anrich Nortje on the final ball to take India to a famous World Cup win.