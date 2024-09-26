David Miller celebrates massive career milestone with unbeaten 71-run knock in CPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Miller

David Miller is a veteran when it comes to T20 cricket. He has been playing for South Africa at the international level for almost 15 years now having featured in 173 ODIs and 125 T20Is so far. He is more often than not on the road featuring in different T20 leagues across the world. Miller is currently featuring in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Barbados Royals and turned up for a staggering 500th T20 match of his career on Thursday (September 26).

He became the sixth player to feature in as many matches in the history of T20 cricket and has amassed 10678 runs so far at an average of 34.89 with four centuries to his name. The southpaw celebrated this milestone with an unbeaten 71-run knock in the losing cause against Guyana Amazon Warriors as the Royals fell 47 runs short of the 220-run chase. Miller stamped his authority on the bowlers smashing eight fours and five sixes during his 34-ball outing but couldn't take his home eventually.

Coming back to his record, Kieron Pollard is on top of the list of players to play most matches in T20 cricket with 684 appearances. Dwayne Bravo whose CPL career ended with an unfortunate injury earlier today is next in this list having played 582 matches while Shoaib Malik (542), Sunil Narine (525) and Andre Russell (523) behind him on the charts.

Players to play most matches in T20 cricket

Players Matches Played Kieron Pollard 684 Dwayne Bravo 582 Shoaib Malik 542 Sunil Narine 525 Andre Russell 523 David Miller 500

Which Indian player has played most T20 matches?

Among Indian players, Rohit Sharma is leading the list with 448 appearances in the shortest format amassing 11830 runs at an average of almost 31 with eight centuries to his name. Dinesh Karthik is next with 401 matches while Virat Kohli is on the cusp of completing 400 matches in his T20 career having played 399 of them so far.

Indian players to play most T20 matches