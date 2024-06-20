Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
David Johnson, former India cricketer, dies by suicide in Bengaluru at 52

The former Karnataka pacer David Johnson took three wickets in two Test matches played for India during the 1996-97 season and was famous for his ten-wicket haul against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy.

Reported By : T Raghavan Written By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Updated on: June 20, 2024 16:13 IST
David Johnson
Image Source : GETTY David Johnson during the Test against Australia in Delhi in October 1996

The former Indian cricketer David Johnson, aged 52, was found dead outside his apartment in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 20. The fast bowler played two Tests for India in 1996 and boasted over 70 appearances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit. 

"It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide," a police official said, adding, further investigations are on. 

Police sources also revealed that the cricketer was not keeping well for some time and added that he is survived by a wife, a son and a daughter. 

The right-arm pacer, known for his sheer pace, made his international debut against Australia in a Test match in Delhi in October 1996. He replaced the injured Javagal Srinath in the team and partnered with his Karnataka teammate Venkatesh Prasad. 

David bowled a combined 16 overs in two innings in a Test against Australia and dismissed opener Michael Slater on a duck in the second innings. He went on to play another Test against South Africa in the following tour in the same year but managed to claim just two wickets in Durban. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah remembered David's contribution to Indian cricket with a condolence post. 

"Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson," Jay Shah wrote in his X post. "His contributions to the game will always be remembered."

David's international career lasted for only two Test matches but he continued playing for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He took 125 wickets in 39 First-Class matches with one ten-wicket and eight five-wicket hauls and claimed 41 wickets in 33 List A cricket. 

Meanwhile, he scored 437 runs in 44 First-Class innings and notably scored one hundred. David last played competitive cricket for Mangalore United in Karnataka Premier League 2015. 

 

