Daren Sammy to be head coach of West Indies across formats from April 2025

Two-time T20 World Cup champion Daren Sammy will become the head coach of West Indies across formats from 1st April 2025 onwards, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday. Sammy is already the white-ball coach of the national team and would take over the additional responsibility of Tests.

The announcement was made by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe during a press conference. "Daren Sammy will be the Head Coach of all the Senior Men’s teams as of April 1, 2025. The announcement made by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe at the Quarterly Press Conference in St Vincent moments ago," CWI said in a statement.

Sammy stated he was 'honoured' to take the coaching role of the West Indies side across formats. "It’s an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity and with the new role he has mapped out the new direction. I am really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey, one that I think myself and my team will be prepared for," Sammy said as quoted by CWI.

Under Sammy, the West Indies have been performing reasonably well. They recently white-washed Bangladesh in a home ODI series 3-0 and had also defeated England in an ODI series 2-1.

Sammy took over the white-ball coaching role in 2023. Under him, the Windies have played 28 ODIs in which they have 15 wins and 12 losses. They have played 35 T20Is, winning 20 of them.