'Kahan ka mystery bowler': Danish Kaneria blasts Pakistan's frontline spinner for underwhelming performances

Former Pakistan leg-spinner has berated 'mystery' spinner Abrar Ahmed for his inability to deceive batters and going overboard with his celebration despite frugal returns in Test cricket.

The Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood had copped severe criticism for not including Abrar in the first Test of the two-match series after they were humbled by Bangladesh by 10 wickets. The team management felt that the wicket wouldn't turn much and their assumption cost them the contest.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz accounted for seven Pakistan batters in the second innings and the hosts had nowhere to hide. Abrar, who was released from the squad to represent Pakistan Shaheens (A team) against Bangladesh A was recalled for the second Test and was included in the XI for the second Test in Rawalpindi.

There were a lot of expectations from the 25-year-old spinner but he couldn't deliver at all. Abrar proved ineffective in the first innings and struggled to get among the wickets.

The Bangladesh batters neutralised him and Abrar returned figures of none for 83 despite bowling 31 overs. The story hardly changed for the better as Abrar could only manage a solitary wicket in the second innings and conceded 40 runs in 14 overs.

Abrar's inability to take wickets cost Pakistan the game as Bangladesh managed to chase down 185 runs with six wickets to spare.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lambasted Abrar and dismissed all the talks of any mystery in his bowing variations.

"People were billing Abrar Ahmed as a mystery bowler. How can he be called a mystery bowler when he can't even bamboozle the batters? He takes a couple of wickets here and there and shows aggression. He delivered an underwhelming performance in the Rawalpindi," said Kaneria while speaking to India TV in an exclusive interview.

Abrar's frugal returns in the Rawalpindi Test have raised serious concerns. Pakistan do not have much variety in the spin department and therefore if Abrar fails to live up to his billing then his side is likely to continue struggling at home.