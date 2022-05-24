Daniel Vettori appointed assistant coach of Australian men's team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Daniel Vettori during a training session.

Daniel Vettori, the former New Zealand captain has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Australian men’s cricket team.

Vettori, who has coached teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash T20 Leagues has played 113 Test matches and 295 ODIs for New Zealand. He has played 19 matches against Australia.

Vettori has a rich resume of coaching experience as he has also worked as a spin consultant for Bangladesh and also with the Australian team when the latter toured Pakistan for a series in March.

While Andre Borovec has been appointed as an assistant coach, Vettori will formally resume his coaching stint when Australia tours Sri Lanka on a Test tour next month.

In a statement announcing the appointments Tuesday, Cricket Australia said Vettori's “international experience in all forms of the game as a player and coach is almost unrivalled and his strategic insights, coaching approach and collaborative style will be invaluable for Andrew and the team."

McDonald, who took over as head coach from Justin Langer before Australia's tour to Pakistan, said Vettori would bring “an enormous amount of knowledge to the team.”

"I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings,” McDonald said. “His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit," he said.