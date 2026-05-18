CSK vs SRH LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings aim to keep playoffs race alive

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other in the 62nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and both sides will be hoping to put in a good showing. While Sunrisers Hyderabad sits in third place in the standings, the side is looking to break into the top two, and they will be able to with a win against Chennai Super Kings, and consideing their form in recent games, it could prove to be a task for the five-time champions to defeat the in-form SRH.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place in the standings and are on the verge of breaking into the top four. IF the side manages to defeat Pat Cummins' side, Chennai will replace Punjab Kings as the fourth placed team in the standings, and it could be interesting to see how the five-time champions go about their business in the clash.