CSK vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 17th match on TV, online?

CSK vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: After taking a look at the previous matches of CSK and RR it can be said that both the teams are in a very similar position. The teams have played 3 matches each out of which they have won two matches. But today CSK and RR will take on each other and only one will be able to continue their winning momentum. The action will take place on Wednesday 12th April at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK have faced LSG, MI and GT so far this season and have lost only to the Titans in their opening game of the season. Similarly, RR played 3 matches against PBKS, SRH and DC winning against SRH and DC by 72 runs and 57 runs respectively but lost to PBKS by 5 runs.

Now let's see who makes the most out of this, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the CSK vs RR, 17th Match IPL 2023?

CSK vs RR match 17 will be played on Wednesday, 12th of April

At what time does CSK vs RR, the 17th Match of IPL 2023 start?

CSK vs RR match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs RR, 17th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

CSK vs RR match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where can you watch the CSK vs RR match, the 17th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs RR, the 17th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2023:

MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2023:

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.

