CSK vs RCB | Suresh Raina joins teammate MS Dhoni in elusive list with 200th six in IPL

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Suresh Raina

Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina on Sunday joined his teammate and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in an elusive list after smashing his 200th six in his IPL career. Raina reached the milestone during the IPL 2021 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Raina hit the six against Yuzvendra Chahal in the fourth ball of his knock, over long-on. Raina became the eighth batsman in IPL history to reach the milestone of 200 sixes with Chris Gayle leading the chart with his colossal tally of 354 sixes. He is also the fourth Indian on the list, joining Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (222 sixes), Dhoni (217 sixes) and RCB skipper Virat Kohli (204 sixes).

Raina, promoted to his usual No.3 spot in place of an injured Moeen Ali, scored 24 off 18 laced with three sixes and a boundary, was eventually dismissed by Harshal Patel in the 14th over.

Earlier in the evening, Chennai won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers raced away to an unbeaten half-century stand at the end of the PowerPlay before Gaikwad departed for 33. Faf du Plessis departed a delivery after Raina's dismissal, for 41-ball 50 laced with five boundaries and a six.